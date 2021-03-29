NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The flooding in south Nashville this weekend was a scary situation for anyone to go through. But one nanny says she was alone with a one year old and two dogs when water flowed inside the home she was in.
For Jynette Bonds, the flood water left mud caked on the floor, air vents blown out, and water damage in the walls of her home. When the flood hit, she wasn’t even home, but her babysitter, Haley Casey, was.
“We just waited hours and hours for someone to come get us,” says Casey.
Casey was at home with Bonds’ one year old. She says she heard the dogs barking at a door downstairs, so she went to go open it and water was rushing in. 13 inches of water later Casey says she tried to call for help for three hours.
“The second time that I called 911 they said I’m probably going to have to rescue myself,” Casey recalls. “I can’t even tell you how I felt.”
With the baby and a 50-pound backpack she looked out the front window for anyone. That’s when their neighbor, Mauricio Najera, noticed and came by in a truck.
“We heard the screaming,” Najera says. “My uncle said let’s go help them out. It’s a baby, you know, we can’t leave a baby in there.”
“I pushed out the screen of the front window and handed over Wylder,” Casey remembers.
“She’s did absolutely amazing,” Bonds says. “I mean, she saved my whole family. It’s just crazy how that all happened.”
Bonds says they are working with insurance agents and contractors to repair the water damage. In the meantime, they are living at a friend’s house and plan to move to a hotel later.
The family does have a GoFundMe set up. To donate click this link.
