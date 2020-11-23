NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A beloved investigative journalist is retiring next month.
Nancy Amons is retiring on Dec. 1 after 32 years at WSMV. Amons has been covering local news for more than 40 years.
She has won numerous local, regional, and national awards, including the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award in 2018 for her investigation of former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.
"Nancy's dedication to journalism and her natural talent for telling the stories of the people of Middle Tennessee will be missed," WSMV News Director Mitch Jacob said.
As she prepares for her next adventure, Amons said it has "a fun ride."
"The news business has certainly changed. When I first started at News 4 in 1988, you left the building with a roll of quarters and stopped to make phone calls at telephone booths along the way to set up your next interview,” Amons said.
