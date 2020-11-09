In an unpredictable year that's effected so many, a place is ready to help. That place comes in pink.
"Got some chicken parm here," said Derrick Leonard, showing the inside of a pink food truck. "Then, we have our mixed vegetables here."
It's called NaNa's Kitchen.
"NaNa is my mom," said Keva Leonard. "She loved the color pink. Her name was Deanna Jean Ussery. She passed away in November of 2018, the day after Thanksgiving."
In life, NaNa would welcome anyone hungry to her table. That legacy is being carried on by her daughter, Keva.
"The little bit that she had, she always gave back," said Keva.
Every Monday morning at 11, NaNa's Kitchen sets up at Murfreesboro's 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard. All the meals are free. By NaNa's rules, nobody leaves hungry.
"We can't do that!" laughed Derrick. "That's against the rules right there!"
Keva and Derrick said a lot of this is just out of their own pocket, while some people give donations too.
"You never know who's in need," said Keva. "We might be in this line one day. We don't ask any questions. We just ask how many meals do you need?"
That is how someone would have wanted it.
"Yes, Lord. She watches over us," said Keva, referring to her mother. "We can just feel it. We know she's definitely proud of us."
