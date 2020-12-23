Many places are struggling in this pandemic, but some people in one community say they don't want to lose something that's proven to be so special.
You walk in and what you see is like a lot of the best Thrift stores. The game Operation. Coffee makers. Christmas keep-sakes. Donny Osmond on vinyl. Road House on VHS. Like the best thrift stores, there's just a variety of finds.
Shopper April Minkler noticed something a little different about Jackson's Vintage Thrift Store in Decherd.
"I've become enchanted with the mission here which is one of the most great-hearted things I've seen lately," she said.
At the front door, there's the picture of Spc. Jackson Johnson, a local man killed during a deployment last year.
Mark Bassett runs the store and named it after Jackson.
"I wanted his memory to keep on being alive to touch others," said Mark.
In Jackson's name, the store is a non-profit, with money going to help veterans and first responders with things like bills, food, and gas money. Mark said the store also provides for families who have hit hard times.
For volunteer Faith Spriggs, the place is a new start.
"I used to be a very bad meth addict, and him giving me the opportunity to help, he's completely changed my life," she explained.
It's a place with stories, but Mark said Jackson's has been hit by the effects of COVID.
"Breaks my heart, it really does," said Mark. "Our sales went less than a hundred dollars or fifty dollars in one day, so that put us in a major financial crisis. The means and the resources are not there like they were before, and if we're not able to pull it off by the end of the year, I think I'm going to have to close it down. I can't really describe how I feel because I really put my heart and soul into this place."
Bassett's taking donations with the hope he can keep around a place that's more than just finds. He calls it a legacy for Spc. Jackson Johnson.
"Mark does everything he can to help everyone who comes through this door," said Faith. "I've never seen him turn one person away."
