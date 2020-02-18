NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Monday night Metro officers arrested a man found naked, who is accused of spitting on and kicking them.
Police say 68-year-old Roger Oden was found below the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge at 2nd Avenue, and he was nude except for covering his head in some form.
Officers repeatedly asked him to uncover his head and stand up. He refused to respond to officers commands.
When they took the cover off Oden's head, he attempted to hit officers with his fists. They report that multiple opportunities were give to Oden to stand up and put clothes on. He did not comply.
When officers tried to take him into custody for public indecency and trespassing, Oden is accused of kicking the officers, and spitting on them.
Further, when Oden was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, he spit again, bit parts of the vehicle, and made unspecified biological waste inside.
Oden had no identification and refused to give officers with his information.
Oden was arrested on an assault charge and remains in Davidson County Sheriff custody.
