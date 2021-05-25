NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It’s been one year since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NAACP in Nashville believes there has been one major change since the death of Floyd.
The President of NAACP in Nashville, Sheryl Guinn says the change since Floyd’s killing is awareness of what those in the black community have been saying over the years.
“I think that the awareness of people is definitely progress from that standpoint and its just their awareness. Because in previous times it seemed as if people believed that minorities were making up or embellishing their encounters. Whether it be with police or how they were perceived in the community,” Guinn said. “I think the awareness that what minorities have been saying for years; is now I think what has changed the most,” she added.
A year ago the video of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, causing his death led to several protests across the country and world. It also led to conversations about policing and the black community.
Guinn says now that more people are aware of , that can begin the process of more progress
“I think once people are aware then at that point we can start making progress on how to solve or how to cure the issue. Before that hadn’t been a topic we could get to,” Guinn said. “Now that they are aware, then now we can start making some progress into solving this issue of inequity,” she added.
News 4 asked asked Guinn what she would like to see next. She said seeing more involvement in legislation. Referencing legislation that passed in Tennessee that had to do with shpwing licensure for carrying a weapon.
“For that to have passed brings apprehension especially in minority communities because it leaves you so open. It leaves you so open to ridicule. It leaves you so open to police involvement,” Guinn said. “The concern is that will the law law be applied equally. So if you have a minority that’s carrying a weapon without a license as opposed to someone that is a non-minority carrying that weapon without a license. The question is what type of interaction will they receive? How will they be approached? And what does that then lead to?,” she added.
News 4 asked if she believed the Killing of George Floyd has made on MNPD and policing. Guinn says she hopes it has made MNPD more aware but added the several officer involved shootings in Nashville in 2021 have been unnerving.
“We have seen different officer involved shootings that have happened just in 2021 and when those officer involved shootings have occurred and it brings a sense of apprehension to minority communities because you do wonder, are things changing? Have there been policies that have been implemented within MNDP that are working? Do we now need to revisit these policies?,” Guinn said.
“Its unnerving. And I’m not passing any blame or making any conclusions about anything because that’s not my place to do. It’s not a conclusion. It’s just the fact that they had happened are unnerving,” Guinn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.