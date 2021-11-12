NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NAACP announced on Thursday that they want one of Tennessee’s private prisons to be closed.

The organization said they received several complaints from African American men in Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The complaints range from beatings in the facility, to refusing to give the men medical treatment.

Sen. Brenda Gilmore in Nashville called for change.

“They deserve to be treated in a humane way, it's not happening,” Gilmore said. “I would say classify Trousdale as a slave camp.”

Gilmore said she's asking her fellow senators to request a federal investigation.

Pull Quote These unsubstantiated claims are inaccurate and misinformed. In both policy and practice, CoreCivic respects the dignity of every individual entrusted to our care, and we take any claims to the contrary seriously. We have clear lines of communication for those in our care to make concerns known. These concerns can be shared without fear of repercussion. Channels include in-facility reporting, a company-wide hotline accessible anonymously internally and externally, or directly to our government partners. In addition, CoreCivic has a detailed Human Rights Policy that clearly outlines our commitments regarding inmate rights and treatment, including legal rights, safety and security, healthcare, reentry programming, visitation and standards of living. We train 100% of our professionals on this policy before their first day of work. Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) provides those in our care comprehensive medical and mental health care. TTCC is monitored very closely by our government partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) who employ two, full-time, on-site contract monitors at TTCC that work to ensure our full compliance with prescribed policies and procedures. TDOC also conducts regular reviews and audits of the entire facility to ensure an appropriate standard of living for all inmates.

Private prisons have been a controversial topic in recent years. Just last year, Core Civic and Metro Council ended a 30-year relationship, and the Nashville facility was taken over by the sheriff's office.