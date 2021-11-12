NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NAACP announced on Thursday that they want one of Tennessee’s private prisons to be closed.
The organization said they received several complaints from African American men in Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The complaints range from beatings in the facility, to refusing to give the men medical treatment.
Sen. Brenda Gilmore in Nashville called for change.
“They deserve to be treated in a humane way, it's not happening,” Gilmore said. “I would say classify Trousdale as a slave camp.”
Gilmore said she's asking her fellow senators to request a federal investigation.
Private prisons have been a controversial topic in recent years. Just last year, Core Civic and Metro Council ended a 30-year relationship, and the Nashville facility was taken over by the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.