A big mystery unfolding about an hour south of Nashville, and this is pretty strange.
The pond in Patsy Wright's backyard has been there for over 100 years, but it's the first time it's ever looked empty.
Wright tells News4 that Saturday her pond was full of water one minute, and then she said something fell from the sky.
"When I seen them waves go up like it did?! And then they come back down. And I heard the splash. I mean it was a big splash!"
It's something she can't explain.
"I walked down here with my dog and sure as the world, no water! It was gone!"
What was left was a massive hole in the bottom of where the water used to be. The hole was too deep to tell if there was an object inside.
Wright said she knows most people will probably think it's just a sinkhole, but she remains adamant about seeing something falling from the sky.
"I know something hit it, because I heard it. I thought, I'm not imagining nothing. It's there."
Wright has filed a report with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, her next plan of action is to get in touch with the Environmental Protection Agency so they can further investigate.
