NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 has received multiple calls and emails asking what the mysterious string of lights were in the sky over Middle Tennessee. 

After a few calls, we went to Twitter to ask what others were seeing. The answers were surprising. Folks were responding from all over the country and what they saw looked exactly like what we were seeing in Tennessee. 

Some people responded from as far away as Austin Texas and Oklahoma. 4WARN Meteorologist Dan Thomas says those lights were courtesy of Elon Musk and SpaceX. The lights were part of a satellite array, or a filed of satellites designed at making low-cost internet available in remote locations. 

