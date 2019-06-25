NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Security camera footage caught a tornado destroying a large covered dock at one Kentucky Lake marina on Sunday.
In a video posted to YouTube by user Kathy Wood, and the destruction is shocking to see. You can watch the full video here.
The video embedded below starts :30 seconds in, and the storm strikes ten seconds later.
