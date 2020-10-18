NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today Musicians of the Nashville Symphony will continue a live concert series that's bringing some live music back to audiences during the pandemic.
The musicians will perform outside the First Presbyterian Church of Nashville. The concert is free and starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The musicians will perform pieces from Mozart and Holst.
