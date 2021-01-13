NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As some businesses on Second Avenue start to rebuild from the Christmas day bombing, they are doing so with help from those who have a special place in their heart for downtown.
Joe Denim, the man behind 'Backstage Backyards,' started the organization after the music industry shut down and he needed work.
With his experience in landscaping and exterior design, he recruited his fellow touring friends and kicked off the business.
News4's Big Joe on the Go went to 'The Stillery' on Second Avenue that was damaged in the explosion.
Denim and his workers were called to lend a helping hand at the restaurant and are talking with Big Joe on why this job means so much to its crew.
