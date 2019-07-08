NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Long-time residents of Nashville are aware that Music City doesn’t just mean country music.
The Musician’s Hall of Fame has been proving that since it opened 13 years ago.
The stories at the hall of fame cover a wide variety of music.
It’s no surprise that a former music producer created the Musician’s Hall of Fame.
Joe Chambers knows the value of the musicians behind the stars.
He also knows the value of tourists after being forced out of his original spot on Sixth Avenue.
Now inside Municipal Auditorium, it’s not easy for tourists to stumble into.
“Unless you can stumble up here eight blocks,” said Chambers. “We’re eight blocks off Broadway, so you have to find us.”
So, the museum needs to be different.
Months ago Chambers found a way to get a 1970s mobile Trailor studio inside the hall of fame, then put it back together piece by piece.
“It was an intact self-contained studio that could be used to pull up to an auditorium like this and record live albums,” said Chambers.
Getting it in was so hard, it will never go out.
“It ain’t going nowhere man. It’s here, it’s here to stay,” said Chambers.
It’s so impressive so far.
The Grammy’s moved in here instead of bringing its own museum, bringing interactives with them.
Ringo Starr’s drums, and you can to. Ray Charles sings, and so can you.
Minute details matter here.
“People who are true music fans want to know what they can know,” said Chambers.
He’s created a place to visit, to learn and to do, which was always the goal.
“We always hoped it would be a world class museum and people come and say it is,” said Chambers.
