Musicians find help as Broadway stays shuttered

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Talent, luck, and the right connections can be the path to success in the music business.
COVID-19 has made it even harder for musicians, but musicians are helping other musicians overcome the pandemic..
The Dossi sisters moved to Nashville years ago from Australia looking for that big break. They’ve learned it’s not easy.
COVID-19 has closed everything down including music halls, bars, and other venues. Dossi and all other are talented, but struggling performers.
Music Cares is a project launched by the Recording Academy. It was started as a COVID-19 relief fund to help struggling musicians.
To donate to Music Cares, click here.
