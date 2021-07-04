NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hundreds of thousands of people took to Broadway for a good time for the "Let Freedom Sing!" event celebrating America's 245th birthday right here in Nashville.
The largest event ever so far in Music City wasn't just major for the fans, it was a big deal for the artists who took to the stage as well.
"I am deeply honored to be here today and just I’m kind of freaking out to be able to play for so many people. Its so exciting," Priscilla Block said.
Brad Paisley headlined today's event, but several artists took to the big stage for the first time since the pandemic.
"It was very very hard to not get to take the stage and be with people and sing together," Regi Wooten said.
These artists call Nashville home and for them it was great to let freedom sing in their very own city.
