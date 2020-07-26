NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lot of people in music city are out of work due to COVID-19. So, many have found other ways to pay the bills.
Donnie Marple is the drummer for Lee Brice and has started a new business during the pandemic.
When this thing hit, it was a sudden halt, a sudden pause,” he said.
Donnie started Pristine Window Company and says he’s not the only person in the music industry to make such a massive career change during the pandemic.
“I think that’s how they got to where they are in the music industry is by their work ethic,” he said.
Abby Franklin has helped create some of the most iconic wardrobes for Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna and more. She also helps set up dressing rooms while they’re on tour.
She and her coworkers started a business called Leave It With Me where they use their skills on the road to help people in the Mid-State.
“We kind of had to put our heads together and figure out what we’re going to do, because we have to pay bills, pay mortgages, we have to buy food,” Franklin said.
Here are a list of businesses owned by people who are in the music industry.
- Leave It With Me (LeaveItWithMeNash@gmail.com)
- Pristine Window Company (https://pristine4u.com)
- Z Bakery (https://thezbakerynashville.com)
