Equipped with a guitar and with a small team by his side, a man set out to make history in Nashville Friday. What he's doing is going to take a lot of energy and vocal endurance.
You know musicians in Nashville. Many play just about everywhere. That's James Hatem's story. He's taken stages at places like Basement East.
That background is why James has such an understanding of the struggles venues are facing during COVID.
James has a plan, one that leaves him with very little time. We caught up with him to talk for 30 seconds during his very tight schedule.
"We're trying to break the Guinness World Record for most shows played in 24 hours," he told us. "I'm trying to play 80 shows today. We're taking donations. All of the money goes to organizations in town, the Music Venue Alliance in Nashville and the US Bartenders Guild, so we can support the venues and the people who work in them."
We caught James for his shows at Hunters Station, H.O.M.E., and TPAC. A tight schedule is fueled by, what else? Redbull.
A team kept a close watch on the clock and gave a countdown when it was time to move.
"Thank you so much, guys!" said a member of the crew as everyone raced down a flight of stairs. "We're on to the next one!"
"Nashville and the music and venues have always been there for me," said James. "If there was an opportunity for me to be there for them, I would not miss it for the world."
