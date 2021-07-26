NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville venue will require a vaccine card or a negative COVID test for at least one of its upcoming concert series.

It'll take more than just a ticket stub to get into one local concert this week. Musician Phil Lesh, who came to fame as a member of the Grateful Dead, requested his fans show a vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test.

The venue, Brooklyn Bowl, obliged Lesh's request. Now, everyone in attendance for Phil Lesh & Friends on July 29, 30, and 31 will be required to either provide proof they were fully vaccinated at least two weeks in advance of the show or proof of a negative COVID test, administered within 72 hours of the show.

"I was relieved. I mean, I think everybody wants to keep the train rolling," Lesh fan Lewis Stubbs, who's also a member of the Natchez Tracers, said. "There are artists that really want to keep themselves and their fans safe."

Eric Clapton says he won't play at any venues that require fans to be vaccinated Legendary musician Eric Clapton announced he will not perform at any venues that require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Lesh, 81, since undergoing a liver transplant in 1998, regularly encourages his fans to become organ donors. According to a message from Brooklyn Bowl to its ticketholders, he's also encouraging his fans to get vaccinated. Nashville has recently seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

"If [new cases] are going to continue, we have to find a way to make [concerts] as safe as absolutely possible," Stubbs said. "I hope the venues will go along with [musicians' requests] just to keep the doors open and keep the show going on."

Stubbs appreciated Lesh's request because it might mean more people will get vaccinated. Another man told News 4 the venue's demands made him want to sell his ticket.

The entirety of Brooklyn Bowl's message to Phil Lesh & Friends ticketholders this week reads as follows: