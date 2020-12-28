NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Musician Buck McCoy describes his experience with downtown Nashville explosion.
With a scattered mind and ringing ears, McCoy said he knew something way out of the ordinary just happened on Christmas.
“Just the most loud explosion I’ve ever heard," McCoy said. "It seemed like it took a few minutes to gather my senses and then I just walked around and everything was just a mess, blown up scattered glass everywhere to the point where I cut my feet and there was blood.”
Before long he started wondering if this was happening citywide.
"In my mind I started thinking this had to be terrorism," McCoy said. "This is something they would do and it just felt like the end.”
McCoy said he’s lost everything but is still thankful for his life and the strangers who’ve offered help.
That big building is the 505 on Church with the beautiful swimming pool, now putting him up for free.
As he said this city is something else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.