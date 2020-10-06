Musician assaulted inside Cool Springs bar while speaking Spanish

COOL SPRINGS, TENN. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the assault of a musician inside a Cool Springs bar over the weekend.
Police told News4 they were called to Vanderbilt Medical Center's Emergency Room at 3 a.m. on Sunday where Lorenzo Molina was being treated for injuries sustained during an assault inside Tony's Eat & Drink.
Witnesses to the scene said Molina and one other person were assaulted for speaking Spanish while waiting in line for the bathroom.
Police said Molina suffered serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Molina is a trumpet player for The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group.
A representative with The Mavericks released the following statement after the incident:
It saddens us to no end to learn of the assault on our band mate, Lorenzo Molina and his friend & fellow musician Orlando Morales, reportedly for speaking Spanish amongst themselves in a public establishment. For this assault to occur as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our own performance (featuring Lorenzo) tonight on the Hispanic Heritage Awards, shows that although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go. America is better than this.
Franklin Police are investigating the aggravated assault. Police said were not summoned to Tony’s for this disturbance" on Sunday morning and only learned about the incident when officers were called to the hospital.
"No one has been charged, but this case clearly has our attention and we are committed to holding anyone who perpetrates a violent assault like this accountable," Franklin Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Police released photos of two men on Tuesday who they are looking to identify and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or clicking here.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the victims during this time.
