LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Starting this Thursday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, the sights and sounds of a musical will fill the halls for the first time in months.
The theatre has seven shows of "Guys and Dolls" scheduled to perform. These shows will be one of the first theatre's around to put on a play since the pandemic.
The Capitol Theatre originally opened its doors back on December 9, 1949. It seated around 1,000 people and you could purchase a bag of popcorn for ten cents after paying only 35 cents for a movie ticket.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is ready for the stage Tuesday morning ahead of their big reopening.
