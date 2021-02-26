NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As our city sees its lowest virus transmission rate in months, Metro government is responding by lifting more COVID-19 restrictions.

"Music to our ears" is how one Nashville restaurant owner described the news that indoor dining capacity will increase starting Monday.

“[It’s] probably the best news we have heard since the pandemic began,” said Anzie Blue co-owner Marcie Van Mol. “There is no longer a percentage requirement to restaurants.”

After nearly 10 months at a 50 percent capacity restriction, restaurants are now allowed up to 125 people per floor — so long as social distancing guidelines can be followed.

“On Monday we’re going to get in there and it’s kind of a little bit like a jigsaw puzzle,” Van Mol said. “Everyone knows that we’re not out of the woods yet but I feel like this has created a sense of hope for restaurant owners that are hurting so bad.”

Van Mol says struggling restaurants are still far from the finish line.

“Unfortunately, I think restaurants have too much catching up to do,” she said. “I think it’s absolutely going to take well into 2022 for restaurants to get back to the levels they were operating at pre-pandemic.”

Still, it’s a welcomed step in a hopeful direction.

“Thank you to our mayor for recognizing that restaurants are hurting in Nashville,” Van Mol said. “Monday can’t come soon enough.”

Van Mol says she has more furniture on the way to expand her indoor seating.

News4 asked if she'll be rehiring any employees, but she said there's no need — the Van Mols were able to keep all of them on their payroll this entire year.

Other restrictions lifting on Monday: bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 1 a.m. and the Metro Health department says events can also have up to 1,000 people. Weddings can have up to 125 people.