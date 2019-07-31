The owner of one of Nashville's oldest music stores, Nashville Used and New Music on Nolensville Pike, is dealing with a rash of thefts. High dollar instruments are gone, the most recent, caught on camera, and it shows the suspects with a toddler.
A thousand dollar flute was stolen in seconds. In the video, the owner says a woman is a lookout, the man, with a child, reaches over the counter to open the display case, then calmly puts the flute in a bag the woman is holding. The owner, Ryan Shrader, says being a mom and pop shop, the theft hurts.
This is not the first time this has happened.
"In a short span of time, we've had everything from brass to woodwinds stolen," says Shrader.
Shrader's father started the store 43 years ago, it's Nashville's oldest full line music store, known throughout the music industry for its competitive prices, that means the stores profit margins are slim. The instruments here are expensive, with price tags of up to seven-thousand dollars, Shrader has to balance security, without offending customers
"We don't want to be hovering over our customers, we try to let them come in and experience the store," says Shrader.
But, he also has a warning for people who come in with other intentions.
"We will take action and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said Shrader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.