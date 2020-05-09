(WSMV) - Music stars and other celebrities took to social media to honor Rock 'n Roll legend Little Richard, who died of cancer at the age of 87. See what they had to say about the music icon below.
RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020
So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed💜🙏🏻🌷— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020
MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP”— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020
#LittleRichard Rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/6rVEwF5AEd— Carole King (@Carole_King) May 9, 2020
Little Richard put The Rock in Roll and the Roll in Rock!!!! Thank you for leading the way for piano bangers like me and so many others !!! Keep hitting them keys hard in the big band in heaven... Thank you ... and God bless u... 😎🎹🎤🎶🙏❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/uTRnSx6ozS— David Bryan (@dbdavidbryan) May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Little Richard. Architect of Rock n Roll. Originator. Innovator. Influencer.He was also a part of one of the great nights of my life/career, 30th GRAMMY Awards in NYC 1988 -creating a legendary TV moment. Condolences to his family/ loved ones -we thank you 🙌🏾🎶👑 pic.twitter.com/txughrHpoK— Jody Watley (@jodywatley) May 9, 2020
Sing in Peace Little Richard. Bless you! No one had a greater hand in creating Rock n Roll, the Sacred Weapon that continues to heal our troubled world. Eternal Love and Thanks. pic.twitter.com/rWdSOIe7C5— Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) May 9, 2020
A true icon is gone! With his screaming voice and crazy tunes like "Lucille" & “Tutti Frutti" he inspired not only legends like @TheBeatles but also some young kids in postwar West Germany who many years later became the Scorpions. RIP #LittleRichard Rock on in Heaven – Scorpions pic.twitter.com/VYPiWzW766— Scorpions (@scorpions) May 9, 2020
Digging around youtube in search of Little Richard stuff and came across this, featuring another Richard. Who was/is funnier than Pryor (even post-fire). In the words of another master, Bert Williams...'Nobody.'Have a laugh. pic.twitter.com/DxjRAx5nJD— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 9, 2020
With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020
This is a crazy morning for me, just heard about the passing of Little Richard we just lost another giant. I directed the film about his life story starring Leon. May God bless his artistic soul,he truly was “THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL” pic.twitter.com/68fdxQRNAC— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) May 9, 2020
The world lost some legendary entertainers - the founding father of rock #LittleRichard, legendary magician #RoyHorn and music mogul #AndreHarrell. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones. #rip pic.twitter.com/qLBzrVj1E5— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB— Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020
I was the architect of Rock!” He demanded his flowers while alive. One of my favorite entertainers of all time. Rest In Praise Richard Wayne Penniman Aka #LittleRichard pic.twitter.com/MSEwI1P7bC— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) May 9, 2020
A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.