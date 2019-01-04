music row 2.jpg

Bobby's Idle Hour on Music Row. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another historic Nashville staple is closing its doors.

The owners of Bobby's Idle Hour announced Friday morning that they will be officially closing on Jan. 12.

The post reads: "Please come and have a toast or two with us before we shut down for awhile. We'll be resurfacing as soon as we can in a new location. Thanks for being a part of this place!"

Panattoni Development Company has a proposal for a new building in place of five properties on Music Row, Bobby's Idle Hour and the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel.

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

