NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another historic Nashville staple is closing its doors.
The owners of Bobby's Idle Hour announced Friday morning that they will be officially closing on Jan. 12.
The post reads: "Please come and have a toast or two with us before we shut down for awhile. We'll be resurfacing as soon as we can in a new location. Thanks for being a part of this place!"
Panattoni Development Company has a proposal for a new building in place of five properties on Music Row, Bobby's Idle Hour and the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel.
