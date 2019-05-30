NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Music Row has been named one of America’s Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

It’s a list some people in the music industry said it’s embarrassing to be on, but at the same time, they’re happy some attention is being brought to the fight to save Music Row.

Saving Music Row is an effort that has been years in the making.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation there have been 50 demolitions on Music Row since 2013.

A good portion of those buildings have been transformed into apartment buildings, hotels and other businesses.

The effort to save Music Row is challenging, but those in the business and who love Nashville history said it’s a cause that has to be fought for.

“It’s hard for us to stand in the present and see how valuable it’s going to be for people to come here in 50 years and point to these little bungalows where one of the largest footprints of music of the world happened in a square mile and a half,” said music business professional Trey Bruce. “Common sense preservation tools would not eliminate the property owner from getting market value for his property. What it would eliminate is the new owner from having certain boundaries and guidelines of how he can re-purpose that lot, and the top of that list would be you can’t tear down historic buildings on Music Row.”

The Trust and Historic Nashville are urging the public to join them in asking the Metro Planning Department to elect officials to make changes to Music Row’s vision plans and preservation tools.