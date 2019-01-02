Punched, kicked, and held hostage for a week inside a Davidson County home. A woman is safe tonight after she said her ex-boyfriend brutally beat her.
Music producer Baeho "Bobby" Shin knows many celebrities including Kasey Musgraves and Michael W. Smith.
"Looks are always deceiving."
Disturbing court documents accuse Shin of badly beating his ex, allegedly hitting her with a vaccum and choking her with the cord.
Kicking her and smashing a glass mug over her head, then holding her hostage for a week because she lit a cigarette inside his Joelton home on a ten-acre property on Whites Creek Pike.
DISTURBING: this #Nashville music producer who says he’s worked with @KaseyMusgrave and @michaelwsmith is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend and holding her hostage for a week. AT 10: the way the woman tricked him and finally got away. pic.twitter.com/sjO9o4Ivv9— Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 3, 2019
He's also accused of doing something so graphic, News4 has chosen not to report about it.
"You can tell the house is secluded, to think that someone could be held captive, hostage back there for days and be tormented. It's very sad, it's disgusting."
A neighbor we spoke with who asked us not to identify her snapped pictures after seeing police surround the home a couple months ago. In November, police charged Shin with theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both charges were dismissed.
"Who would ever think to do something like that? These people are sick."
A man touting his success in the music industry and the A-list artists, now charged with aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping.
The woman tricked Shin to escape, telling him she'd make him dinner then snuck out and flagged someone down.
Read the full affidavit below:
