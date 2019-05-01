NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A grand jury has indicted Nashville music producer Baeho "Bobby" Shin on felony domestic assault charges as well as for attempting to coerce a witness.
According to the District Attorney's Office, the grand jury found Shin did "knowingly and unlawfully" hold his victim against her will with the intent to terrorize her; as well as caused bodily injury to his victim with a knife, a candle in a glass jar, and took her luggage and iPhone X. He is also facing charges for coercion of a witness to "withhold any truthful testimony."
Shin was an A-List producer and had worked with many of the big names like Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Kacy Musgraves and Michael W. Smith.
