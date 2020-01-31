NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music producer Baeho Bobby Shin has been found guilty on six of nine counts against him including especially aggravated kidnapping.
He was not found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced on April 2 at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
