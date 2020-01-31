Baeho Bobby Shin

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music producer Baeho Bobby Shin has been found guilty on six of nine counts against him including especially aggravated kidnapping.

He was not found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced on April 2 at 1 p.m.

