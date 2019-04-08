NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Jailed music producer Baeho Bobby Shin has been charged again in a felony domestic assault case.
Shin is being charged with contempt of court for violating the conditions of his bail imposed in January. Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn ordered Shin to have no contact with the victim in the case, a 39-year-old woman whom reported Shin physically and sexually assaulted her and held her captive over a period of several days in December.
Shin was arrested again late Sunday night for assaulting the same woman. North Precinct officers went to Shin's Whites Creek Pike home after a caller from Maine told investigators that the victim told them that she was being beaten.
Around 10:30 p.m., investigators saw Shin try to force the victim into a car parked in the garage. He then dragged the resisting woman back up the stairs and into the house. From the outside, officers saw broken glass on the kitchen floor and what appeared to be blood on the kitchen wall.
Shin refused to answer knocks on the door from officers, who then forced entry. Shin surrendered to officers in a downstairs living room.
The victim was found upstairs hiding inside a window seat bench. The victim's head, face, and right eye were swollen and bruised. She also had bruising on her back and legs. She told investigators that Shin had assaulted her over the course of several days.
Shin was charged with false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault, his bond on those charges is set at $175,000. His bond onaggravated assault and rape charges from the December case was set at $227,000.
The District Attorney's Office is asking for Shin's bail in the December case to be revoked and his bail on the new charges to be increased.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
