Baeho Shin is well known in the music world.
He's worked with Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Kacy Musgraves and Michael W. Smith and according to domestic violence victims' advocates, Shin is also a very dangerous man.
"He's going to kill that woman if there's not intervention," said Verna Wyatt, the co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims.
Police arrested Shin in December.
They said he punched and kicked his girlfriend, shattered a glass mug over her head and chipped her teeth.
There's more in this affidavit, but some of it so disturbing, we're choosing not to share it.
"You know keeping her from leaving when she wants to leave, that's scary," said Wyatt.
News4 has learned the victim refused to prosecute and the charges of aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping were dropped.
"It's very difficult for victims to leave a domestic violence relationship. They say it takes an average of seven times for the woman to leave," said Wyatt.
Early Monday morning police arrested Shin again.
This time, they found the woman crying inside a storage bench with bruises on her body and face.
Investigators said, Shin put her head in the toilet and a tub full of water.
Police said they found blood on the wall and air vent.
Victims advocates hope this time around Shin gets serious jail time and treatment.
"That man needs intervention and he needs it now because, if not, this victim might get away from him, but he's going to do the same thing all over again to another victim because that's a pattern," said Wyatt.
Any victims out there needing help should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-334-4628.
