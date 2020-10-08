NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A celebrated country music artist killed in a house fire at his Shackle Island home is remembered by those who worked with him.
Ray Pennington died at his home on Wednesday after a golf cart caught fire in the garage.
“Dallas Frazier and I wanted kind of an R&B feel on the demo,” said Ray Baker remembering his time in 1966 working on the classic song Elvira.
Baker who now lives just two miles away from Ray Pennington, says he first met the singer-songwriter asking him to sing harmony on the track.
“He had sounded real soulful,” said Baker. “Oh he knew what he was doing. Ray had a good ear for songs.”
Pennington would later produce and write songs like “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” performed by Country Music Hall of FAMER Waylon Jennings, even recording his own version of his song.
“He just had a feel for songs,” said Baker.
Ray says whether decades ago or last week, everyone loved Pennington. Though not in the spotlight, he was happy to lend his voice or musical influence.
“The people in the music business that are from my era, I know they’re going to be sad that Ray is no longer with us,” said Baker.
