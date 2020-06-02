NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville artists and labels will press pause on business operations as part of Blackout Tuesday, an effort to bring attention and change following the death of George Floyd in the hands of police.
Local label offices including Sony Nashville, Warner Music Nashville, Universal Music Group Nashville, Big Loud and Big Machine Label Group will participate in the effort.
May 31, 2020
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” - Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/D7xLVudd0g— Universal Nashville (@UMGNashville) May 31, 2020
#TheShowMustBePaused pic.twitter.com/reHq0v0K1n— Big Machine Label Group (@BigMachine) June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
#TheShowMustBePaused #MusicConnectsUs pic.twitter.com/GvSrjrVcpF— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) June 1, 2020
Additionally, performance royalty organizations and music rights organizations will be joining in on the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative.
The effort was started by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who said the pause will be “in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."
