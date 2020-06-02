Music industry leaders vow to pause business for a day in observation of Blackout Tuesday

A group of artists paint a mural of George Floyd on the wall outside of Cup Foods, where Floyd was killed in police custody, on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville artists and labels will press pause on business operations as part of Blackout Tuesday, an effort to bring attention and change following the death of George Floyd in the hands of police.

Local label offices including Sony Nashville, Warner Music Nashville, Universal Music Group Nashville, Big Loud and Big Machine Label Group will participate in the effort.

Additionally, performance royalty organizations and music rights organizations will be joining in on the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative.

The effort was started by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who said the pause will be “in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."

