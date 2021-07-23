NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The "Nashville Yards" is the next big entertainment district coming to Music City.
The massive property will boast a concert venue, movie theater, and more in the downtown area. Right now it looks like just a big slab of dirt, but the site will eventually become over 3.5 million square feet right of development in Music City.
Entertainment giant AEG will be backing this massive venue and be built in the same lot as Amazon, Asurion, and the Grand Hyatt Hotel.
News4 got the chance to talk with the President of AEG Presents North America, Rick Mueller, about their vision for the property.
"To have this kind of room that complements what the Ryman does and what the Opry does, that is larger than those clubs on Broadway, where bigger bands can come in and present the kind of shows they want to see," Mueller said. "That's really exciting and that's only going to make the live music community grow in Nashville."
Construction of the new district is set to begin in early 2022 with the targeted opening coming in 2024.
