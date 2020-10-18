NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend people gathered to participate in Nashville's Women's March in coordination with the hundreds of events being held across the country.
In Music City participants met up and marched along the Cumberland River in a call for women's equality and safety.
Some marched against President Trump and his administration's policies while others marched to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tennessee's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw spoke at the event and shared what she's seeing across the state.
"People all over Tennessee are unifying for healthy and safe communities where they live, learn, work, worship, and recreate," Bradshaw said. "And we do that by making sure voters have a way to participate in the process without suppression."
Nashville's march was one of hundreds of events held across the country. In Washington, D.C. thousands gathered to march against President Trump, just as they did nearly four years ago during the first Women's March.
