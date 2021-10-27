HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A more than 47-acre campus dedicated to film, live music, broadcast, Metaverse, and media production businesses is coming to Hendersonville.

Developers will break ground on Music City Studios by the end of 2021. They will start by making tenant announcements during the first quarter of the new year.

The new Music City Studios will be home to Monolith Studios, a full-service virtual production, and content creation studio. This location will be Monolith Studios' first Tennessee location.

Pull Quote "Monolith is expanding its footprint around the world and Tennessee is a critical creative hub for our business. For a city and region that has been built on the entertainment industry, we look forward to creating the 21st century digital campus to help support live entertainment merging with the digital future." Monolith CEO Josh Furlow

The campus will feature 200,000+ square feet of state-of-the-art sound stage space as well as 500,000+ square feet of space dedicated to different content and media businesses.

As of Wednesday, the capital investment for Music City Studios was set at more than $100 million. And the project is expected to bring more than 800 jobs to Middle Tennessee.

Pull Quote “Hendersonville has been the home of Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Taylor Swift, and dozens of other globally known musicians. The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs are current residents. Music City Studios and Monolith Studios could not select a more appropriate location. Hendersonville is a growing community of professionals who bleed creativity. The entertainment infrastructure needed for a film and music facility is already in and near Hendersonville. Music City Studios and their tenants will do well here.” Mayor Jamie Clary

Native Nashvillian and live touring industry veteran David Buttrey will be leading the Music City Studios Campus. In addition, David Bennett will serve as Vice President of Business Development for Monolith Studios, Inc.

Pull Quote "The creative arts in film, television and music have never been more closely related than they are now. It is time for a dynamic community focused on multiple disciplines and cutting-edge technology to be established. I am excited and honored to be a part of the team bringing Music City Studios and virtual production industry leader Monolith Studios to Tennessee." David Bennett

