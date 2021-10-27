Music City Studios_CampusWide copy.jpg

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A more than 47-acre campus dedicated to film, live music, broadcast, Metaverse, and media production businesses is coming to Hendersonville.

Developers will break ground on Music City Studios by the end of 2021. They will start by making tenant announcements during the first quarter of the new year.

The new Music City Studios will be home to Monolith Studios, a full-service virtual production, and content creation studio. This location will be Monolith Studios' first Tennessee location.

The campus will feature 200,000+ square feet of state-of-the-art sound stage space as well as 500,000+ square feet of space dedicated to different content and media businesses.

As of Wednesday, the capital investment for Music City Studios was set at more than $100 million. And the project is expected to bring more than 800 jobs to Middle Tennessee.

Native Nashvillian and live touring industry veteran David Buttrey will be leading the Music City Studios Campus. In addition, David Bennett will serve as Vice President of Business Development for Monolith Studios, Inc.

For more information on Music City Studios, click here.

 

