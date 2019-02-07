WILSON COUNTY (WSMV) - The Music City Star will resume service Thursday afternoon after flooding prompted officials to cancel the morning service.
WeGo Transit officials said the rail tracks along Cairo Bend Road in Wilson County were impassable on Thursday morning.
Engineers will be moving cautiously along the route, which could cause minor delays in the afternoon.
"In the event this afternoon’s weather creates an issue for the train, bus service will be provided. Details to follow, should that be deemed necessary," said WeGo Transit in a statement.
