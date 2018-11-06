NASHVILLE CITY MAP
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Music City Star train is delayed due to traffic gridlock in downtown Nashville.

The backups are occurring on 1st Avenue, Demonbreun Street, Hermitage Avenue, and Korean Veterans Blvd.

According to a tweet posted at 5:28 p.m., RTA says the 5:45 train will not leave "until all buses of the 93 arrive at Riverfront to make sure everyone gets home."

