WILSON COUNTY (WSMV) - Staff with the Music City Star has canceled all commuter rail service Thursday morning due to flooding.
Officials say the rail tracks along Cairo Bend Road are currently impassable.
Train passengers can take the 6 Lebanon Pike or 27 Old Hickory WeGo Buses into downtown Nashville.
WeGo officials say they expect to resume train service Thursday afternoon.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
