MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A press conference is set to be held Thursday morning to provide information about a permanent home for a local music venue.
Music City Roots is building the venue on Madison Station Blvd. in community partnership between Discover Madison, Amqui Station and Fifty Forward Madison Station.
Nashville Mayor David Briley is set to be on hand for the event. News4 will provide more details as soon as they become available.
