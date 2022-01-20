NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Music City is dominated by Titans faithful, there's quite a few Bengals fans that live here. Bengals fans told News4 they are confident in their chances, but they acknowledged how good the Tennessee Titans are. They said whatever the outcome, they're just ready to have a good time.

"I think it is going to be a high-scoring game," Bengals fan Sean White said.

White said he is a lifelong Bengals fan.

"It is part of my identity and who I am," White said.

White has lived in Nashville for the past 12 years.

"I get to go to an away game, and it is in my city," White said.

White is part of the Nashville Bengals Fan Club which packs Tailgate Brewery Music Row for every game. The founder of the group, Steve Edmonds, has a prediction for this week's playoff game.

"I think Tennessee scores maybe 17," Edmonds said. "Bengals 105."

Titans fans beg to differ.

"Titans are going to win 35-20, Titans," Titans fan David Wonder said. "Titan Up baby."

Wonder traveled here from DC for the game.

"My goal is to go to one playoff game a year because now they're making the playoffs a lot more than they used to, so I always try to save my money for the January timeframe for playoffs," Wonder said.

White said win or lose, it will be a weekend to remember.

"Just happy to see that Bengals are here playing in a meaningful game here in Nashville," White said. "It is amazing."

They'll be having a meet and greet with Bengals fans traveling from Cincinnati Friday night at Tailgate Brewery Music Row. Plus, there will be a Titans pregame party Friday night at Ole Smoky Moonshine.