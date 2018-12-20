Typically the countdown to a new year includes watching the iconic ball drop in New York City.
Here in the Music City, we have our own symbolic twist – the drop of the Music Note.
The new and improved design of the note was unveiled on Thursday.
It’s bigger and brighter than ever with 13,000 bulbs inside. It stands 16 feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds.
The note will drop at midnight at an event at the Bicentennial Mall Park. The event draws around 100,000 people each year.
This year’s event will be broadcast to a national audience from NBC’s New Year’s Eve special originating from Times Square.
City officials said they are working hard to make the event even bigger.
“We don’t want to be just a few cut-ins. We want to be a third to a half of the broadcast,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. “We want our note drop. Central time deserves a focal point at midnight and the country doesn’t have that, so ultimately that’s our goal. We want our note drop at midnight across the central time zone.”
That’s a tall order, but anything is possible in Nashville.
Keith Urban is headlining the free party.
