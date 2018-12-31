Music City Midnight celebrations underway, drawing international attention
Another Music City Midnight is underway at Bicentennial Mall.
Originally the gates were supposed to open at 4:00 p.m. However, with the nasty weather rolling through earlier, organizers wanted to hold off until 5:00 p.m. so people wouldn't be stuck out in it.
If you're heading out tonight for Nashville's New Years Eve celebration, you'll run into some road closure around the event site at the Bicent…
Keith Urban is headlining tonight's show for the third straight year. However, organizers say he's never done the same show twice -- and this year's performance will be "completely different.”
Urban has put together a tribute to the country music artists who have passed away in 2018.
The famous “Music Note” set to drop at midnight is larger, featuring 13,000 light bulbs inside weighing about 400 pounds and measuring about 16-feet tall. It will also feature video boards. A five minute fireworks show at midnight will be rounded out with a 30-minute Keith Urban show.
Today, we caught up with folks who have come a long ways to see the show!
Elaine Tirao came from Chicago. She said, “One of our friends just turned 21 and he wanted to come down here for New Year’s Eve. I think we're going to go around 8:00 p.m. and then we're going to stay. (It) depends on the weather.”
Neil Janna is attending Music City midnight from Montreal! “Keith Urban man, can't miss Keith Urban,” Janna said. “We (brought) our ponchos from Canada. (It) doesn't matter if there's mud, if there's rain, whatever, we're going to have a great time.”
Organizers say the makeup of the crowd for Music City Midnight is about 40 percent out of towners, and 60 percent locals. Plus, a large international showing - especially from the United Kingdom.
Clearly, everyone from across the world wants to be in Music City. Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said they're prepared to handle them.
"It allows us to really secure the perimeter with about 400 security staff and personnel on site."
Keep the following in mind, however, if you plan on making your way downtown:
- No umbrellas, backpacks, or large coolers
- A small bag is permitted, a clear one might be best when you're going through security to speed up the process.
- Lockers will be available for those who brought items that aren't allowed.
- Ponchos will be available for sale for those who need rain gear.
