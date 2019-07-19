NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Jazz Festival, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Public Square Park in downtown, has been postponed until next year, according to the organization’s website.
Event organizers stated this year’s festival has been postponed until August 2020 due to “circumstances beyond our control.”
“Our decision to cancel the Music City Jazz Festival was not an easy decision for us to make, however we had no other choice,” organizers said in a statement posted on the website. “We know it has become a summer tradition for many smooth jazz enthusiasts nationwide and for the residents of Nashville. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have cause and look forward to greeting you, your family and friends, next year.”
Organizers said tickets purchased for the 2019 festival will be honored in 2020 or can be refunded at the point of purchase.
Patrons who would like a refund should email info@musiccityjazzfest.com. Organizers said refunds will be issued within 30 days or as soon as possible on a first-come, first-served basis.
WFSK-FM, one of the event’s co-sponsors, said if you purchased tickets directly from them at the studio and want a refund to contact the office at 615-329-8754 during regular business hours (weekdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.).
