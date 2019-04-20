Music City is turning into a sports lovers dream. We knew the NFL Draft stage was going up, but Broadway bars are being turned into ESPN studios for the event too.
Stretching 460 feet across first avenue, a gigantic three story NFL draft stage. It’s towering over Nashville’s bars and the riverfront.
“It’s become the center of the football world. Nashville. The center. Look at the stage!” It’s the center of the football world," Local musician Karlton Taylor says.
Karlton Taylor has seen this project come to life from day one. As a sports lover and an artist, it’s pretty amazing to see such a transformation.
“ESPN across the street. Come on now! What can I say," Taylor says.
A complete makeover from head to toe on Broadway. Well-known honky tonks are still there, but many of them are being turned into media stages.
Famous bars like Tootsies being one of them, with the perfect location to overlook Broadway. And if you’re not into the sports scene...
“Entertainment," Taylor says.
Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, Rayland Baxter, Mikky Ecko and many more. Nashville is taking this opportunity to show the world why we’re known as music city.
Organizers say this draft will be more open to the public than any other draft in NFL history. Access to the event and concerts are free with no tickets required.
“The city’s excited. The streets are excited. I’m geeked for this," Taylor tells me.
100,000 people a day are expected and possibly 40 million watching the legendary event on TV. Nashville organizers hope this will generate money for our city and attract even bigger events to town.
