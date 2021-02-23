NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's a big day for the Music City Grand Prix that's coming in August because tickets go on sale later this morning for this impressive event taking place all over downtown.

The Music City Grand Prix is an international festival of speed and sound that will take place from August 6-8th.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins ownership group for Music City Grand Prix NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now part of the Music City Grand Prix's ownership group.

A temporary 2.17-mile circuit will be placed around and near the Nissan Stadium campus for its circuit while live music performances by top artists are also planned.

“We are extremely humbled, and appreciative of the support and enthusiasm we have received locally, nationally, and internationally around our event. We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase tickets for this festival,” Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix, said. “Whether you are a family looking for a fun outing, a music lover, a foodie or a hardcore race enthusiast, there is something for everyone, with a wide variety of affordable pricing options, at the Music City Grand Prix”

Starting at 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets on its website, on TicketMaster, or by calling the Tennessee Titans' ticket office at 615-565-4650.