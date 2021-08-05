NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We’re just one day away from the Music City Grand Prix, but you’ll start seeing shutdowns around downtown Nashville as early as Thursday morning for the big event.

More than 140 ,000 people are expected to attend the Music City Grand Prix this weekend. That means a lot of road closures and traffic outside of the race area to make way for the three-day race.

At least 12 different roads in the area will be affected by the race.

The city is also reminding folks coming downtown that there’s no public parking at Nissan Stadium and people driving here should park on the west side of the Cumberland river and walk to the stadium area over the pedestrian bridge.

There are also multiple hotel shuttle routes to get people around the city.

The Grand Prix is a cashless event with a clear bag policy and digital ticketing so it’s important to make sure you have that taken care of before you come down.

Chris Parker, president of the Music City Grand Prix, is calling this weekend a recipe for success because of everything Nashville has to offer.

“The proximity that people have to the honky tonks, Lower Broadway, 2nd Avenue, I think speaks to all things uniquely Nashville,” Parker said. “We've sold tickets in 46 out of 50 states. It is its own unique animal because it's a temporary street course downtown. Hopefully it's something they will come back for year over year.”

Road closures begin Thursday morning at 10.

For a full list of closures and alternate routes around Nashville click here:

Grand Prix weekend starts Thursday night with a celebrity ping pong tournament benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network, which holds camps and recreational activities for seriously ill children.