The inaugural urban racing festival in downtown Nashville will be held in August 6-8, 2021, on the streets and parking lots around Nissan Stadium.

Volunteers are needed for the following positions:

Race Day Ambassadors

Guest Services Aides

Track Services

Downtown Hotel & Transportation Services

Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker said volunteers are "the foundation of any event of this magnitude."

“Nashville knows how to put on big events, and creating a robust base of knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and energetic volunteers is a critical component to our festival," Parker said in a statement on Friday. "Having tremendous volunteers will help showcase all that Music City has to offer and demonstrate the world-class hospitality Nashville does so well.”

The Nashville Sports Council is helping coordinate the volunteers.

“The Sports Council has extensive experience coordinating volunteer efforts for major events in Nashville, including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & Half Marathon, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and the 2019 NFL Draft,” Nashville Sports Council COO Jay Grider said in a statement on Friday. “The Sports Council is thrilled to partner with Music City Grand Prix and is excited to help create another exceptional annual event on the Nashville Sport and Entertainment calendar.”

The 2.17-mile temporary racing circuit will use the area around Nissan Stadium with a lot of turns and straightaways and an international television audience of millions. Tens of thousands of fans are also expected to attend. The drivers will also race across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into the downtown area.

