NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix is almost a week away and the racetrack is beginning to take shape around the city.

The track is built for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is nearing completion of its racetrack.

But this track in the heart of Music City isn't designed for a 4-door family sedan driving 5 mph over the posted speed limit.

The 2.17-mile racetrack (much of it on city roads) is being outfitted to handle the indy cars reaching speeds of 240 mph.

"Nearly 75 percent of the 2,000 12-foot sections of a brand-new barrier and fencing modular system are in place on the 2.17-mile layout," said a Grand Prix spokesperson.

The days leading up to the event will include improvements such as grinding stations, adding new expansion joints to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, and releveling manhole covers. The pit lane area will also be completely repaved.