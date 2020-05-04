NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville residents are getting used to the new normal of no live music.
Monday morning is a sight to see in downtown Nashville, because there really are no sites too see. COVID-19 closings have changed Lower Broad and beyond.
If you’re looking for music in Music city bring your headphones.
Al Whitt moved to Nashville two days ago from the Virgin Islands. He brought his moped because it was too crowded to ride on the beach there.
